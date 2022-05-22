Weiser junior Tobie Noyer (14) extends during the pitch as she leads the Wolverines in the pitcher's circle, while senior first baseman Mecarte Olsen (88) prepares for a ground ball in the in-field during a home game earlier in the season.
WEISER — On Friday, the Weiser Wolverines softball team traveled to Buhl High School to compete in the 3A IHSAA Softball State Tournament. The Wolverines received an automatic bid after finishing second in the SRV District Tournament.
Following the district tournament, Weiser was awarded the third seed in the state tournament, pinning them against the winner of the play-in game, Buhl High School.
Throughout the game, the two teams battled back and forth in a down-to-the-wire game that was settled by one run. In the end, the Wolverines claimed victory over their opponents 8-7, after stealing the lead in the sixth inning.
Weiser jumped out to an early lead, put in motion by sophomore Abi Wilkins (23) when she sent the ball over the fence, in the first inning, for the Wolverines only home run for the day. Consequently, the Wolverines obtained a 5-run lead by the conclusion of the fourth inning.
Buhl scored six runs in an attempt to claw their way back into the game. However, the Wolverines secured the victory in the sixth inning, when they scored the final run of the game to break the tie. Neither team scored in the seventh inning.
Weiser junior Tobie Noyer (14) led the Wolverines in the pitcher’s circle. The right-handed pitcher lasted four and one-third innings, allowing four runs on three hits, striking out five and walking one.
As a result, the Wolverines advanced to the state semifinals, where they competed against the No. 7 South Fremont Cougars, in order to determine which team would advance to the 3A State Championship.
The game took place on Friday afternoon, but the results were unable to be included in the Sunday edition, due to the Friday deadline. The remainder of the state tournament will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Argus Observer.
