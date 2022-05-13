WEISER — On Wednesday, the Weiser Wolverines baseball team hosted the Fruitland Grizzlies for the 3A Snake River Valley, SRV, District Championship. Due to qualifying to the district championship, both teams punched their ticket to the state tournament through an automatic bid.
In the championship game, the Wolverines claimed a shutout victory over the Grizzlies to be crowned the 2022 SRV District Champions 10-0.
In the game, the Wolverines’ defense stood strong in the field to hold the Grizzlies from scoring throughout the duration of the game.
During the regular season, the two teams split in competition with both games declaring a victor by one run. However, the Wolverines had made some adjustments, and took advantage of their opportunity to jump out to an early lead.
Weiser brought in two runs in the first inning, followed by an additional two runs in the second to increase the total to 4-0. After holding the Grizzlies from scoring, the Wolverines increased their lead after scoring three more runs in the third.
After earning a substantial lead in the first three innings 7-0, the Wolverines continued to apply pressure on Fruitland until the game ended after the conclusion of the sixth inning, due to the 10-run rule.
Additionally, the Wolverines didn’t commit a single error in the field throughout the game, while accumulating a total of 13 hits.
Weiser senior Willy Shirts (9) led the Wolverines on the mound during the championship game. The pitcher didn’t allow a single run over three hits throughout all six innings, striking out five and walking one.
Up next, Weiser and Fruitland will advance to the 3A Baseball State Tournament, opponents to be determined. The tournament will be hosted at Northwest Nazarene University on May 19, starting at 10 a.m.
However, in the consolation championship, the No. 3 Homedale Trojans came up against the No. 6 Parma Panthers. In the game, the Trojans claimed a dominant victory over the Vandals to earn the chance to compete in the state play-in game, to determine which team will qualify to the state tournament.
In the game, the Trojans jumped out to an early lead, scoring four runs in the first inning after holding the Panthers from scoring. The second inning was scoreless. However, the Trojans continued to carry their offensive momentum into the third and fourth innings, scoring three runs in each 10-0. As a result, the game concluded after the top of the fifth inning, due to the 10-run rule.
Up next, the Trojans will travel to Lewiston to compete against the Kellogg Wildcats in the state play-in game on Saturday, starting at 3 p.m. (PT).
