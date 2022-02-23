MCCALL — On Saturday, the local high school wrestling teams within the Snake River Valley conference gathered at McCall-Donnelly High School to compete in the District Wrestling Tournament, with the outcome determining which athletes will represent the conference at the state tournament.
As a team, the Weiser Wolverines claimed the district title, scoring a substantial 326.5 points. The Fruitland Grizzlies finished second as a team, scoring a total of 313.5 points.
In the SRV, the top four wrestlers in each weight bracket will qualify to the state tournament, sending the most representatives out of all the conferences in the 3A classification.
Many local wrestlers punched their ticket to state, including 18 Wolverines, 18 Grizzlies, and five Pirates.
In the tournament, the Wolverines claimed the overall district title, as a team. Additionally, six individual champions were crowned. This includes senior Rafael Dellgadillo (113 lbs), freshman Kash Cobb (132 lbs), senior Malachi Hoobery (182 lbs), sophomore Kaleb Grove (195 lbs), senior Rylee Willet (220 lbs), and senior Jesse Lockett (285 lbs).
Twelve other Wolverines placed in the top four in their respective weight classes. This includes freshman Andrew Sudderth (98 lbs), 2nd; junior Billy Nevarez (113 lbs), 4th; freshman Luke Sarich (120 lbs), 3rd; freshman Weston Black (120 lbs), 4th; freshman Jahir Cervantes (126 lbs), 4th; senior Jace Buescher (138 lbs), 2nd; freshman Stockton Young (138 lbs), 4th; junior Aaron Despain (152 lbs), 2nd; junior Maddox Stevens (160 lbs), 2nd; junior Trenton Hawker (182 lbs), 4th; senior Oscar Cruz (220 lbs), 3rd; and junior Tristan McMahill (285 lbs), 4th.
The Fruitland Grizzlies crowned four champions, including freshman Braden Griffith (98 lbs), freshman Nathaniel Martinez (120 lbs), freshman Kaden MacKenzie (126 lbs), and senior Austin Sargent (152 lbs).
Additionally, the Grizzlies qualified 14 other athletes to the state tournament. This includes freshman Dillon Praeger (98 lbs), 3rd; freshman Jake Swann (106 lbs), 2nd; sophomore Max Wescott (113 lbs), 2nd; sophomore Ty Webster (126 lbs), third place; freshman Coye Coffman (132 lbs), 2nd; junior Kolton Farrow (132 lbs), 4th; junior Kolby Rau (138 lbs), 3rd; freshman Quinn Hood (145 lbs), 2nd; sophomore Abraham Marquez (145 lbs), 4th; senior KJ Dullanty (160 lbs), 3rd; senior Ethan Skelly (160 lbs), 4th; junior Lane Roberts (170 lbs), 3rd; junior Hunter Forbes (182 lbs), 3rd; and junior Brody Holaday (285 lbs), 2nd.
Payette crowned one champion, senior William Zufelt (106 lbs). Additional qualifiers to the state tournament include freshman Christian Cornforth (106 lbs), 3rd; freshman Brayden Pirrie (120 lbs), 2nd; sophomore Tyler Feeley (126 lbs), 2nd; and junior Gabriel Ramos (195 lbs), 3rd.
Consequently, the Wolverines’, Grizzlies’, and Pirates’ qualifiers consisted of 41 of the 60 wrestlers, from the SRV, that qualified for the 2022 IHSAA Wrestling State Championships. The state tournament will be held at Holt Arena, in Pocatello on Friday and Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.