POCATELLO — Later today, the Weiser Wolverines will be taking the field at Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho, to compete against the Sugar-Salem Diggers in the 3A Idaho Milk Bowl, also known as the state championship.
Throughout their playoff journey, the Wolverines defeated Buhl 62-20, Snake River 21-0, and Gooding 49-27. On the other hand, Sugar-Salem has only had to compete in two games throughout the state playoffs due to being the champion out of their district, earning the first round bye. Therefore, in the Diggers playoff journey, they defeated Marsh Valley 22-16 and Homedale 16-7, in order to make it to the 2021 Milk Bowl.
Throughout the state tournament, the Wolverines have been able to outscore their opponents 132 points to 47. As a result, they will have the opportunity to be crowned state champions.
The Wolverines entered the tournament as the third seeded team in the tournament, due to Gooding and Homedale having undefeated records. Weiser had lost earlier in the season to Homedale in a close fought game, ending with the final score 14-6. As a result, they received the third seed.
In relation, Sugar-Salem was awarded the fourth seed, due to losing their first two games of the season to a high school out of Utah and Shelley High School. After their first two losses, the Diggers went on an eight game winning streak to find their way to the state championship.
Additionally, the Sugar-Salem will be attempting to defend their state title, due to the Diggers being the 2020 Milk Bowl champions. They were able to defeat the Homedale Trojans in the state championship in an overtime thriller 34-28.
The Wolverines and Diggers will kickoff at Holt Arena later today, starting at 5:30 p.m.
