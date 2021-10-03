WEISER — On Thursday, September 30, the Payette Pirates traveled to Weiser High School to compete against the Wolverines in a Snake River Valley, SRV, conference matchup. Additionally, the Wolverines celebrated the group of seniors that have committed their time, effort, and talents to the Wolverine soccer program during their Senior Night presentation prior to the start of the game. Each senior, including forward Raffi Delgadillo (7), midfielder Marcos Tarelo (10), midfielder Alfonso Hernandez (11), Ben Johnson (12), midfielder Edgar Torres (13), and defender Pablo Hernandez (14), walked onto the field with their parents, where they were given various different gifts.
After the senior night presentation, the Wolverines and the Pirates began their battle as both teams started the game trying to set the tempo. The Wolverines managed to retain the majority of the possession of the ball in the first half, allowing them to put a lot of pressure on the Pirates defense and goalkeeper. Torres (13) led the offensive charge for the Wolverines, managing to spread the ball around the field in order to get good shots and opportunities, in addition to maintaining possession. However, the Pirates defensive core managed to stand their ground as they were able to hold the Wolverines to zero goals in the first half.
The first half ended, 0-0.
After halftime, the Wolverines offense continued to attack the Pirates defense, and was able to take control of the momentum in the 54th minute of the game when Alfonso (11) was able to score the first goal, assisted by Johnson (12). Five minutes later in the game, Johnson (12) managed to earn a goal of his own, bringing the score to 2-0, assisted by Torres (13). The Wolverines continued to roll with their momentum as they were able to earn their third goal in the 67th minute. Torres (13) was able to add a goal of his own which brought the overall score to 3-0, assisted by Alfonso (11). The final goal of the game was scored by Johnson, earning his second goal on the night, assisted by sophomore forward Danny Clemmer (15). Johnson’s goal came in the final minutes of the game, resulting in the final score of 4-0.
The Wolverines were able to gain the victory over the Pirates on their senior night, in addition to gaining another conference win, bringing the Wolverines conference record to 7-0. The Wolverines currently hold the number one seed as the teams approach the district tournament.
Weiser will continue their season as they travel to Baker City High School to take on the Bulldogs in a non-conference game on Monday, October 4, at 4 p.m.
