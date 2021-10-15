WEISER — On Oct. 7, the Weiser Wolverines women’s soccer team hosted the Payette Pirates for their final conference matchup, prior to the district tournament. Additionally, the Wolverines acknowledged their senior athletes for their time, efforts, and commitment to the Weiser soccer program throughout their athletic career.
The Wolverines honored a large number of seniors during their senior night presentations. The team consisted of 11 seniors, including goalkeeper Xenia Wiesener (0), goalkeeper Kristy Bake (00), forward Brooklyn Warner (1), midfielder Elle Svedin (3), midfielder Brie Barbot (4), midfielder Anaya Reyes (6), defender Eva Lazaro (17), midfielder Elsie King (18), midfielder Samantha Despain (19), midfielder/defender Quincy Clary (27), and defender Melany Martinez (29), who were presented with various gifts or mementos from their friends, family, and supporters.
The Wolverines managed to win their senior night game against the Pirates, 4-2, as the regular season came to an end. Svedin (3), junior Macy Maloney (5), junior Emily Christopherson (7), and sophomore Daniela Ixta (12) were, each, able to score a goal to reach their overall total of four goals. Assisting the Wolverines in earning another conference victory, in addition to acknowledging the senior athletes.
Following their final game, the Wolverines entered the district tournament as the third ranked team in the Snake River Valley conference. Therefore, they would compete against the second ranked team in the SRV for the first round of the tournament. They came up against McCall, who had defeated the Wolverines twice throughout the regular season, 3-1 and 6-0.
In the district tournament, the game seemed to be a battle of the team’s defense, due to the score remaining scoreless for the majority of the game’s duration. At the end of regular time, the score remained 0-0. Therefore, the game advanced into extra time, where the teams were awarded more time in order to decide a victor. In the SRV, the extra time is known as a ‘golden goal’, which means that the first team to score the goal wins the game. There are only two extra time periods that are awarded before advancing to penalty kicks to decide the outcome of the game.
In extra time, the McCall Vandals managed to score the goal to win the game, 1-0. Due to the district tournament being a single elimination tournament, the Wolverines were eliminated, bringing their soccer season to an end. The Wolverines finished third in the Snake River Valley conference with an overall record of six wins and eight losses.
