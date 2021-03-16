Who’s playing where next?
TODAY, March 16
BOYS SOCCER
Four Rivers v. Baker/Powder Valley, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Nyssa v La Grande, 4 p.m.
Four Rivers @ Baker/Powder Valley, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
New Plymouth @ Homedale, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Ontario v Vale, 6 p.m.
Nyssa @ La Grande, 7 p.m.
*Home football and volleyball games for Ontario, Nyssa and Vale will be broadcast live on the NFHS Network.
How did they score?
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
Ontario 16, Vale 14
Adrian 60, Pilot Rock 18
Harper, Prairie City (unavailable at press time)
VOLLEYBALL
Vale 3, Baker 2
Nyssa 0, Burns 3
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
Fruitland 9, Wood River 8
VOLLEYBALL
Vale 0, Powder Valley 3
Vale 0, Union 3
