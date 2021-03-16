Who’s playing where next?

TODAY, March 16

BOYS SOCCER

Four Rivers v. Baker/Powder Valley, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nyssa v La Grande, 4 p.m.

Four Rivers @ Baker/Powder Valley, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

New Plymouth @ Homedale, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Ontario v Vale, 6 p.m.

Nyssa @ La Grande, 7 p.m.

*Home football and volleyball games for Ontario, Nyssa and Vale will be broadcast live on the NFHS Network.

How did they score?

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

Ontario 16, Vale 14

Adrian 60, Pilot Rock 18

Harper, Prairie City (unavailable at press time)

VOLLEYBALL

Vale 3, Baker 2

Nyssa 0, Burns 3

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

Fruitland 9, Wood River 8

VOLLEYBALL

Vale 0, Powder Valley 3

Vale 0, Union 3

