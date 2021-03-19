TODAY, March 19

CROSS-COUNTRY

Burns GOL Invite @ Burns High School (Nyssa, Vale)

FOOTBALL

Adrian v. Union, 7 p.m.

Nyssa @ Baker, 8 p.m.

Vale v. La Grande, 7 p.m.

Harper @ Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler (Spray), 1 p.m. (6-man)

SOFTBALL

New Plymouth v Jerome, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Ontario v Nyssa, 6 p.m.

Nyssa @ Ontario, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, March 20

BOYS SOCCER

Ontario v. Four Rivers (Alameda Soccer Complex)

GIRLS SOCCER

Ontario @ Four Rivers, 10 a.m.

Nyssa @ Baker /Powder Valley, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Ontario v Nyssa, 6 p.m.

Nyssa @ Ontario, 6 p.m.

Tags

Load comments