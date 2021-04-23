TODAY, April 23
Baseball
Nyssa v Burns, 11 a.m.
Nyssa v Burns, 1 p.m.
New Plymouth @ Nampa Christian, 5 p.m.
Softball
Nyssa v Burns, 11 a.m.
Nyssa v Burns, 1 p.m.
New Plymouth @ Nampa Christian, 5 p.m.
Tennis
Nyssa v Four Rivers Dual, Four Rivers, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY, April 24
Baseball
Vale @ Baker Powder Valley, 1 p.m.
Vale @ Baker Powder Valley, 3 p.m.
Softball
New Plymouth v Idaho City, 3 p.m.
Weiser @ Columbia, 2 p.m.
