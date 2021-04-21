TODAY, APRIL 21
Baseball
Weiser @ Payette, 5 p.m.
Fruitland @ Mc-Call-Donnelly, 6 p.m.
Softball
Fruitland @ McCall-Donnelly, 4 p.m.
Payette v Weiser, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY, April 22
Baseball
Weiser @ New Plymouth, 5 p.m.
Payette @ Melba, 5 p.m.
Fruitland v Nampa Christian, 6 p.m.
Softball
Fruitland 2 Melba, 5 p.m.
Track and Field
SRV Meet, Weiser High School, 3:30 p.m.
Nyssa GOL Invite, Nyssa, TB
FRIDAY, April 23
Baseball
New Plymouth @ Nampa Christian, 5 p.m.
Nyssa v Burns, 11 a.m.
Nyssa v Burns, 1 p.m.
Softball
New Plymouth @ Nampa Christian, 5 p.m.
Nyssa v Burns, 11 a.m.
Nyssa v Burns, 1 p.m.
Tennis
Nyssa v Four Rivers Dual, Four Rivers, 4 p.m.
