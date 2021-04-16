TODAY, April 16
Baseball
New Plymouth v Vision Charter, 5 p.m.
Softball
New Plymouth v Vision Charter, 5 p.m.
Tennis
La Grande v Nyssa, Nyssa, 4 p.m.
Ontario v Baker/Powder Valley, TBD
Track and field
Lynn Behrman Invite, Parma High School, 3:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, April 17
Baseball
Nyssa @ La Grande, 10 a.m.
Vale v Burns, 11 a.m.
Payette v Nampa Christian, 11 a.m.
Nyssa @ La Grande, noon
Ontario @ Baker/Powder Valley, noon
Vale v Burns, 1 p.m.
Weiser v Buhl, 2 p.m.
Ontario @ Baker/Powder Valley, 2 p.m.
Fruitland v Bishop Kelly, 3 p.m.
Softball
Nyssa @ La Grande, 10 a.m.
Payette v Nampa Christian, 11 a.m.
Vale v Burns, 11 a.m.
Weiser v Buhl, noon
Nyssa @ La Grande, noon
Ontario @ Baker/Powder Valley, noon
Vale v Burns, 1 p.m.
Ontario @ Baker/Powder Valley, 2 p.m.
