TODAY, April 14
Baseball
Weiser v Homedale, 5 p.m.
Payette @ Fruitland, 6 p.m.
Softball
Fruitland v Payette, 5 p.m.
Weiser v Homedale, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY, April 15
Baseball
Weiser @ Nampa Christian, 5 p.m.
Softball
New Plymouth @ Fruitland, 5 p.m.
Track and field
Baker GOL Invite, Baker, TBD
FRIDAY, April 16
Baseball
New Plymouth v Vision Charter, 5 p.m.
Softball
New Plymouth v Vision Charter, 5 p.m.
Tennis
La Grande v Nyssa, Nyssa, 4 p.m.
Ontario v Baker/Powder Valley, TBD
Track and field
Lynn Behrman Invite, Parma High School, 3:30 p.m.
