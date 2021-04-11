MONDAY, April 12
Baseball
Weiser v Fruitland, 6 p.m.
Payette v Parma, 5 p.m.
Golf
Vale GOL Invite, Vale High School, TBD
Softball
Fruitland @ Weiser, 5 p.m.
Payette v Parma, 5 p.m.
Tennis
Ontario v Nyssa Dual, Nyssa, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, April 13
Baseball
New Plymouth @ Melba, 5 p.m.
Vale v La Grande, 5 p.m.
Nyssa @ Ontario, 5 p.m.
Softball
New Plymouth @ Melba, 5 p.m.
Ontario @ Nyssa, 5 p.m.
Vale v La Grande, 5 p.m.
Track and field
Payette Invite, Payette track, 3:30 p.m.
