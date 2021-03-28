MONDAY, MARCH 29
Cross-country
Ontario GOL Invite, Ontario High School (Nyssa, Ontario, Vale)
Softball
Weiser @ Caldwell, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Ontario @ Burns, 7 p.m.
Vale v Nyssa, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, MARCH 30
Baseball
Fruitland v Parma, 6 p.m.
Payette @ Homedale, 5 p.m.
New Plymouth @ Cole Valley Christian (Storey Park, Meridian), 5 p.m.
Weiser v McCall-Donnelly, 5 p.m.
Boys soccer
Ontario @ La Grande (Eastern Oregon University), 5 p.m.
Four Rivers v Nyssa, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer
Ontario v. La Grande, 4 p.m.
Four Rivers @ Nyssa, 4 p.m.
Softball
Payette @ Homedale, 5 p.m.
New Plymouth @ Cole Valley Christian, 5 p.m.
