MONDAY, March 15

BASEBALL

Weiser v. Caldwell, 5 p.m.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Vale GOL Invite, Vale High School (Nyssa, Ontario, Vale)

SOFTBALL

Weiser v. Caldwell, 5 p.m.

Fruitland v. Middleton, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Nyssa @ Baker, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, March 16

GIRLS SOCCER

Nyssa v La Grande, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Ontario v Vale, 6 p.m.

Nyssa @ La Grande, 7 p.m.

