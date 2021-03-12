TODAY, March 12

FOOTBALL

Ontario v. Vale, 7 p.m.

Adrian v. Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

Harper v Prairie City, 4 p.m. (6-man)

SOFTBALL

New Plymouth v Fruitland, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Vale v Baker, 6 p.m.

Nyssa @ Adrian, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, March 13

BASEBALL

Fruitland v. Wood River, 1:30 pm.

BOYS SOCCER

Ontario v. Pendleton, 4 p.m. (Alameda Soccer Complex)

VOLLEYBALL

Vale @ Powder Valley, 3 p.m.

* Home football and volleyball games for Ontario, Nyssa and Vale will be broadcast live on the NFHS Network.

