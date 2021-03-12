TODAY, March 12
FOOTBALL
Ontario v. Vale, 7 p.m.
Adrian v. Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
Harper v Prairie City, 4 p.m. (6-man)
SOFTBALL
New Plymouth v Fruitland, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Vale v Baker, 6 p.m.
Nyssa @ Adrian, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, March 13
BASEBALL
Fruitland v. Wood River, 1:30 pm.
BOYS SOCCER
Ontario v. Pendleton, 4 p.m. (Alameda Soccer Complex)
VOLLEYBALL
Vale @ Powder Valley, 3 p.m.
* Home football and volleyball games for Ontario, Nyssa and Vale will be broadcast live on the NFHS Network.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.