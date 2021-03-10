 

TODAY, March 10

CROSS-COUNTRY

Baker GOL Invite, Baker High School (Nyssa, Ontario, Vale)

BOYS SOCCER

Ontario @ Nyssa, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Ontario v. Nyssa, 4 p.m. (Alameda Soccer Complex)

SOFTBALL

Fruitland v. New Plymouth, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY, March 11

FOOTBALL

Nyssa v. La Grande, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Weiser v. Emmett, 5 p.m.

New Plymouth v Fruitland, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Ontario v La Grande, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, March 12

FOOTBALL

Ontario v. Vale, 7 p.m.

Adrian v. Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

Harper v Prairie City, 4 p.m. (6-man)

SOFTBALL

New Plymouth v Fruitland, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Vale v Baker, 6 p.m.

Nyssa @ Adrian, 7 p.m.

