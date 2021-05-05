TODAY, May 5
BASEBALL
Payette vs. McCall, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY, May 6
Track and Field
Ontario GOL Invite, Ontario, TBD
FRIDAY, May 7
Baseball
Nyssa vs. Vale, 1 p.m.
Nyssa vs. Vale, 3 p.m.
Western Idaho Conference District Tournament (FRIDAY, May 7 - TUESDAY, May 11)
Softball
Vale @ Nyssa, 1 p.m.
Vale @ Nyssa, 3 p.m.
Ontario vs. Burns, 3 p.m.
Ontario vs. Burns, 5 p.m.
Western Idaho Conference District Tournament (FRIDAY, May 7 - TUESDAY, May 11)
Tennis
Nyssa v Vale Dual, Vale, 4 p.m.
Track and Field
Pilgrim Invitational Track Meet, New Plymouth High School, 1 p.m.
La Grande Inv, La Grande, 2:30 p.m.
