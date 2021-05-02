Monday, May 3

BASEBALL

Weiser @ Homedale, 5 p.m.

Payette v Fruitland, 5 p.m.

GOLF

Ontario GOL Invite, Ontario High School, TBD

SOFTBALL

Fruitland @ Payette, 5 p.m.

Weiser @ Homedale, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

Nyssa v La Grande Dual, La Grande, 3 p.m.

Ontario @ Baker/Powder Valley, TBD

Tuesday, May 4

BASEBALL

New Plymouth @ Vision Charter (Luby Park, Caldwell), 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

New Plymouth @ Vision Charter, 5 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Mile High Invite (Garden Valley), 3 p.m.

