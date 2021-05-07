 

TODAY, May 7

Tennis - men's and women's

TVCC at Bellevue, 11 a.m.

Volleyball

TVCC v Blue Mountain CC, 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

SATURDAY, May 8

Tennis

TVCC vs. Highline @ BETC, 1:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, May 9

Baseball

TVCC vs. Big Bend Community College, noon

TVCC vs. Big Bend Community College, 2 p.m.

Softball

TVCC vs. Big Bend Community College, noon

TVCC vs. Big Bend Community College, 2 p.m.

