THURSDAY, May 6

Baseball

TVCC at Big Bend CC, Moses Lake, 1 p.m. *

TVCC at Big Bend CC, Moses Lake, 3 p.m. *

Softball

TVCC at Big Bend CC, 3 p.m. *

TVCC at Big Bend CC, 5 p.m. *

FRIDAY, May 7

Tennis - men's and women's

TVCC at Bellevue, 11 a.m.

Volleyball

TVCC v Blue Mountain CC, 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

* = Conference game

Tags

Load comments