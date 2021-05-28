Saturday, May 29
Baseball
• TVCC vs. Yakima Valley College
• TVCC vs. Yakima Valley College
Women’s Basketball
• TVCC vs. Big Bend Community College
Sunday, May 30
Baseball
• TVCC vs. Yakima Valley College
• TVCC vs. Yakima Valley College
Tuesday, June 1
Men’s Basketball
• TVCC vs. Yakima Valley College
Women’s Basketball
• TVCC vs. Yakima Valley College
Saturday, June 5
Baseball
• TVCC vs. Columbia Basin College
• TVCC vs. Columbia Basin College
Sunday, June 6
Baseball
• TVCC vs. Columbia Basin College
• TVCC vs. Columbia Basin College
