Wednesday

Men’s Soccer

• TVCC @ Columbia Basin, 2 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

• TVCC vs. Columbia Basin, 2 p.m.

Friday

Men’s Basketball

• TVCC @ Wenatchee Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

• TVCC @ Wenatchee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Baseball

• TVCC @ Community Colleges of Spokane, 2 p.m.

• TVCC @ Community Colleges of Spokane, 4 p.m.

Softball

• TVCC @ Community Colleges of Spokane, 1 p.m.

• TVCC @ Community Colleges of Spokane, 3 p.m.

Track and Field

• TVCC @ Lane Southern Championships, 10 a.m.

Men’s Basketball

• TVCC @ Big Bend, 5 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

• TVCC @ Big Bend, 3 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

• TVCC @ Columbia Basin, 2 p.m.

SundayBaseball

• TVCC @ Community Colleges of Spokane, 1 p.m.

• TVCC @ Community Colleges of Spokane, 3 p.m.

Softball

• TVCC @ Community Colleges of Spokane, 1 p.m.

• TVCC @ Community Colleges of Spokane, 3 p.m.

