Friday
Men’s Basketball
• TVCC @ Wenatchee Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
• TVCC @ Wenatchee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
Baseball
• TVCC @ Community Colleges of Spokane, 2 p.m.
• TVCC @ Community Colleges of Spokane, 4 p.m.
Softball
• TVCC @ Community Colleges of Spokane, 1 p.m.
• TVCC @ Community Colleges of Spokane, 3 p.m.
Track and Field
• TVCC @ Lane Southern Championships, 10 a.m.
Men’s Basketball
• TVCC @ Big Bend, 5 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
• TVCC @ Big Bend, 3 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
• TVCC @ Columbia Basin, 2 p.m.
Sunday
Baseball
• TVCC @ Community Colleges of Spokane, 1 p.m.
• TVCC @ Community Colleges of Spokane, 3 p.m.
Softball
• TVCC @ Community Colleges of Spokane, 1 p.m.
• TVCC @ Community Colleges of Spokane, 3 p.m.
Tuesday
Men’s Basketball
TVCC vs. Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
TVCC vs. Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
