TODAY, May 12
Men’s Soccer
TVCC @ Blue Mountain, 5:15 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
TVCC @ Blue Mountain, 3 p.m.
THURSDAY, May 13
Baseball
TVCC vs. Wenatchee Valley College, 12 p.m.
TVCC vs. Wenatchee Valley College, 2 p.m.
Softball
TVCC vs. Wenatchee Valley College, 2 p.m.
TVCC vs. Wenatchee Valley College, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, May 14
Men’s Basketball
TVCC @ Columbia Basin, 8:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
TVCC @ Columbia Basin, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, May 15
Men’s Soccer
TVCC @ Wenatchee Valley College, 1 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
TVCC @ Yakima Valley, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY, May 16
Baseball
TVCC @ Wenatchee Valley College, 1 p.m.
TVCC @ Wenatchee Valley College, 3 p.m.
Softball
TVCC @ Wenatchee Valley College, 1 p.m.
TVCC @ Wenatchee Valley College, 3 p.m.
