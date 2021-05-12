TODAY, May 12

Men’s Soccer

TVCC @ Blue Mountain, 5:15 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

TVCC @ Blue Mountain, 3 p.m.

THURSDAY, May 13

Baseball

TVCC vs. Wenatchee Valley College, 12 p.m.

TVCC vs. Wenatchee Valley College, 2 p.m.

Softball

TVCC vs. Wenatchee Valley College, 2 p.m.

TVCC vs. Wenatchee Valley College, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, May 14

Men’s Basketball

TVCC @ Columbia Basin, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

TVCC @ Columbia Basin, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, May 15

Men’s Soccer

TVCC @ Wenatchee Valley College, 1 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

TVCC @ Yakima Valley, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY, May 16

Baseball

TVCC @ Wenatchee Valley College, 1 p.m.

TVCC @ Wenatchee Valley College, 3 p.m.

Softball

TVCC @ Wenatchee Valley College, 1 p.m.

TVCC @ Wenatchee Valley College, 3 p.m.

