TODAY, May 12
BASEBALL
Ontario @ Burns, 5 p.m.
Now thru SATURDAY, May 15
SOFTBALL
Western Idaho Conference District Tournament, TBA
THURSDAY, May 13
TRACK AND FIELD
3A EOL League/District Meet, Nyssa High School, 2 p.m.
Prairie City Twilight Meet, Prairie City High School, 6 p.m.
3A District 3 District Meet, Parma High School, 3:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, May 14
TRACK AND FIELD
1A District 4 Meet, Harper High School, 1 p.m.
2A District 3 Meet, New Plymouth High School, 1 p.m.
SATURDAY, May 15
BASEBALL
Nyssa vs. Baker City/Powder Valley, 11 a.m.
Nyssa vs. Baker City/Powder Valley, 1 p.m.
Vale vs. Ontario, 11 a.m.
Vale vs. Ontario, 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Nyssa vs. Baker City/Powder Valley, 11 a.m.
Nyssa vs. Baker City/Powder Valley, 1 p.m.
Vale @ Ontario, 11 a.m.
Vale @ Ontario, 1 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
4A-6 GOL District Championships, Ontario High School, 10 a.m.
