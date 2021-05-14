TODAY, May 14

TRACK AND FIELD

1A District 4 Meet, Harper High School, 1 p.m.

2A District 3 Meet, New Plymouth High School, 1 p.m.

SATURDAY, May 15

BASEBALL

Nyssa vs. Baker City/Powder Valley, 11 a.m.

Nyssa vs. Baker City/Powder Valley, 1 p.m.

Vale vs. Ontario, 11 a.m.

Vale vs. Ontario, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Nyssa vs. Baker City/Powder Valley, 11 a.m.

Nyssa vs. Baker City/Powder Valley, 1 p.m.

Vale @ Ontario, 11 a.m.

Vale @ Ontario, 1 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

4A-6 GOL District Championships, Ontario High School, 11 a.m.

