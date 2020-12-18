Boys Basketball
Friday: Tri-County Classic (JV/V), Nampa, TBA
Friday: New Plymouth vs. Melba, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday: Tri-County Classic (JV/V), Columbia, TBA
Girls Basketball
Friday: Tri-County Classic (JV/V), Nampa, 3 p.m.
Friday: Payette vs. Council, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday: Tri-County Classic (JV/V), Columbia, 3 p.m.
Saturday: New Plymouth at Compass Charter, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Friday and Saturday: Wiley Dobbs & JV, Twin Falls. 3:00 p.m.
Saturday: New Plymouth at Justin Wolfe Invitational, Glenns Ferry, TBA
