ONTARIO — Treasure Valley Community College athletes don't have any games today, but on Wednesday the soccer teams are traveling to Blue Mountain College in Pendleton to compete in conference games.
The women's soccer team is up first. Overall the team is winless in the season, having lost its first four games, with two of those at home.
The competition in Pendleton will be the fourth meet for the men's team, which also remains winless in the season, having lost two of its first three games at home.
WEDNESDAY, May 12
Women's soccer
TVCC @ Blue Mountain College, 2 p.m.
Men's soccer
TVCC @ Blue Mountain, 4:15 p.m.
