FRUITLAND
This past weekend, the local Weiser Wolverines and Fruitland Grizzlies met for the baseball state championship. It took place on Saturday afternoon in Fruitland. The game was held at the Fruitland High School baseball field. Weiser jumped out to an early lead, and was able to hold on to that lead throughout the entirety of the game, managing to win the state championship, 9-4. With Weiser placing first in the competition, and the Grizzlies securing second, the Snake River Valley league gets to take home the two highest awards in the competition.
The Wolverines started their tournament journey in the third-and-fourth-place game in the district tournament. They played Payette, defeating them 6-4, and securing their spot in the state play-in game. A few of the conferences, throughout the state, have an extra opportunity to go to state, referred to as a half. These halves will meet at a designated location to compete in the play-in game to determine which one of those teams will take over the seed in the state tournament. Weiser started off in this play-in game against Timberlake, defeating them 12-5. That advanced them into the tournament, where they came up against the undefeated Marsh Valley. Marsh Valley was the number one seed out of their conference. Although Marsh Valley hadn’t lost a game, Weiser didn’t let that bother them. They stood up to the occasion and managed to come out on top, 12-10, in a game that went to extra innings. They advanced further in the tournament to the semi-finals, where they faced Kimberly High School. They fought through another close game, and were able to advance to the state championship after defeating Kimberly, 8-6.
They came into the state championship against Fruitland High School. The two teams have met multiple times throughout the season, due to the fact they are both in the same conference, and it has gone back and forth throughout the season. When they came into the championship game, Weiser jumped out to an early lead. The Wolverines totaled 16 hits in the game. Junior Brett Spencer, senior Beau Shields, junior Willie Shirts, senior Kooper Von Brethorst, and senior Ray Calley each managed multiple hits for Weiser Wolverines. Shields and Spencer each managed four hits to lead the Wolverines. Spencer managed to hit four out of his five, allowing two runs to come home. Shields was able to hit a ‘1.000’, managing to hit all four of his at bats. Simultaneously bringing in four RBI’s on top of his hits. Shirts was able to get three hits himself, while Calley and Von Brethorst were able to get two hits for each of them. Shirts lead the Wolverines on the mount for the entire game, pitching a total of 107 pitches on the seven inning game. Out of those 107 pitches, he managed to make 60 of them strikes and 18 of those are first pitch strikes. Shirts ended the game with three strikeouts, and only had two wild pitches in the entire game as he endured the pressure of being on the bump for seven straight innings. The Grizzlies were led on the bump by senior Kade Bidwell, who pitched a total of six innings and one out. Bidwell racked up a total of 116 pitches, 68 of those pitches being strikes with 19 first pitch strikes. He managed to rack up a total of seven strikeouts on the game. He was then brought out to substitute in senior Keith Adams, who pitched a total of 20 pitches for the final two outs.
The Wolverines were able to end their season on a high note in their journey. From the start, Weiser needed to defeat Payette to make it to the state play-in game. After that, the team had to defeat Timberlake in order to make the state tournament bracket. Subsequently, they came up against the undefeated Marsh Valley and prevailed. Leading them into the close semi-final win over Kimberly, who defeated the SRV district champion in the first round. Finally, leading to the championship where they were able to defeat the Grizzlies, and take home the state championship to the local Western Treasure Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.