PAYETTE - On Wednesday, the Weiser High School softball team met in Payette to play the Pirates, with the outcome determining which would take the last state slot from the Snake River Valley Conference. The Wolverines won the game 11-7, placing second in the conference and locking them into the state playoffs.
They were led in the circle by Danica Lockett and Whitney Cordes. Cordes started the game for the Wolverines, pitching 21 strikes on her 36 pitches for the first two innings, before passing the torch over to Lockett. Lockett managed to rack up 40 strikes on her 75 pitches in the final five innings. Weiser was strong at bat on Wednesday, they were led at the plate by Kali Branstetter and Tobie Noyer. The Wolverines smacked three home runs on the night. Noyer went yard in the first inning, starting the Wolverines off well. She went one for one with two RBI’s; after hitting her home run, she was intentionally walked for the remainder of the game. Branstetter managed to smack a couple of her own, going two for two with three RBI’s. She had two home runs in the game; one in the fourth inning and another in the seventh. Branstetter’s second home run managed to gain the lead for Weiser late in the game, which eventually led to their victory.
Weiser will attend the state tournament May 21-22 at Timberline High School in Boise. The Wolverines will face the winners of the District 4 conference, Filer High School, in the first round at 11 a.m. on May 21.
