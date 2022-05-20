WILDER — On March 16-17, the local athletes in the Snake River Valley, SRV, conference traveled to Wilder, ID, to compete in the 3A IHSAA Golf State Championship, hosted at River Bend Golf Course.
In the SRV, two athletes from Weiser High School, Lucy Hickey and Carter Williams, qualified for the state championship individually, whereas the Lady Grizzlies qualified as a team, advancing five athletes to state, including Abbie Plaza, Brooke Freitas, Braidy Schappert, Riley George, and Tori Sandquist.
In the 3A IHSAA Boys Golf State Championship, Weiser’s Carter Williams was the sole representative for the SRV conference, and displayed a solid performance to become the state runner-up, finishing in second place overall. Williams finished even par, hitting one-under-par in the first round followed by one-over-par in the second round, 71-73 — 144E.
The boy’s state competition was a Par 72, spanning 6,432 yards.
In the 3A IHSAA Girls Golf State Championship, Weiser’s Lucy Hickey represented the Wolverines at the state level after qualifying individually, and finished in 12th place hitting 56-over-par; 107-93 — 200.
Additionally, the Fruitland Grizzlies qualified as a team, advancing five athletes to the state championships. Plaza placed the highest for the Lady Grizzlies, finishing in a tie for 15th hitting 65-over-par; 100-109 — 209. She was followed by her teammates Brooke Freitas, 37th, 123-119 — 242; Braidy Schappert, 40th, 122-123 — 245; Riley George, 41st, 120-127 — 247; and Tori Sandquist, 43rd, 137-118 — 255.
Subsequently, the 2022 golf season came to an end following the conclusion of the IHSAA Golf State Championships earlier this week.
