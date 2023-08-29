WEISER — The Weiser Wolverines football team traveled to Buhl High School for a nonconference matchup against the Indians on Friday. The two teams battled throughout the game, but Buhl was unable to contain the Wolverines’ offense. As a result, Weiser claimed victory over their opponents 42-21.

In the game, the Wolverines were led by junior quarterback Kolin Cook, who completed 12-15 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Some of the wide receivers that Cook targeted throughout the game include seniors Brock Spencer, four catches for 55 yards and one touchdown; Jayden Walker, six catches for 58 yards; and junior Xander Gray, one catch for 16 yards and one touchdown.



Tags

Load comments