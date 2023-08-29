WEISER — The Weiser Wolverines football team traveled to Buhl High School for a nonconference matchup against the Indians on Friday. The two teams battled throughout the game, but Buhl was unable to contain the Wolverines’ offense. As a result, Weiser claimed victory over their opponents 42-21.
In the game, the Wolverines were led by junior quarterback Kolin Cook, who completed 12-15 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Some of the wide receivers that Cook targeted throughout the game include seniors Brock Spencer, four catches for 55 yards and one touchdown; Jayden Walker, six catches for 58 yards; and junior Xander Gray, one catch for 16 yards and one touchdown.
On the ground, Walker powered through Buhl’s defense to gain 108 yards on eight carries, while scoring three rushing touchdowns throughout the duration of the game. Junior Kash Cobb also rushed for 60 yards and one touchdown on eight carries, while Kaleb Grove accumulated 92 yards on 15 carries.
Although the Wolverines doubled their opponents score, they were unable to find an offensive rhythm in the first quarter and were held scoreless as a result. While Buhl’s defense contained Weiser, they took advantage of their opportunity to steal the lead 7-0.
However, the Wolverines took care of business in the second quarter, as they scored three, unanswered touchdowns to take the lead 21-7. The first touchdown was through the air, as Cook completed a 15-yard pass to Spencer, while Walker scored the next two touchdowns on the ground.
Buhl found the end zone one more time before halftime to bring the score within one possession, but the Wolverines’ defense stood their ground in the third quarter following the break.
Weiser held their opponents from scoring in the third quarter, while completing a 16-yard touchdown pass followed by a 22-yard rushing touchdown to further extend their lead to 35-14.
In the fourth quarter, the Wolverines powered through the Indians for another rushing touchdown, followed by Buhl scoring a rushing touchdown of their own. However, they were unable to diminish Weiser’s lead, and the Wolverines claimed victory 42-21 as a result.
Up next, Weiser will remain on the road as they travel to La Grande High School to take on the Tigers in another nonconference matchup on Friday, starting at 8 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.