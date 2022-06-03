WEISER — On May 9, Weiser’s Mecarte Olsen signed her letter of intent, at Weiser High School, to play softball for Treasure Valley Community College, TVCC, in Ontario. Olsen was the Lady Wolverines first baseman, and started for Weiser throughout the 2022 season, assisting the team in placing second in the 2022 3A IHSAA State Tournament.
During an interview through email, Olsen mentioned that she began playing softball nine years ago, and has competed for the Wolverines, along with club teams, throughout the duration of her athletic career.
“I am very excited. I always wanted to be able to play at the next level, but never thought that I would, until now. I am excited to see what I will be able to accomplish, and what skills I will be able to improve on,” said Olsen.
Olsen further mentioned that she decided to attend TVCC, because it was close to home, adding that she liked the campus and atmosphere of the college.
“Financially it was the best option, and it is a good place for me to be able to play softball,” said Olsen.
Throughout high school, Olsen has obtained a 3.92 overall GPA while being involved and earning awards in various clubs, sports, and activities such as FFA, an FFA State Degree, science club, red wave club, six years playing club softball, 2nd team all-conference first baseman, four years of varsity softball, two years of high school soccer, three years of high school basketball, a foreign exchange semester in Ecuador, cicily ambassador, church youth group, will have completed 30+ college credits, honor roll, attended Annex Charter school K-8th grade, 4-H, WII Racing Pigeon Club, and numerous hours of community service including Annex Charter School Fundraisers, HoHo Express, yard cleanups, volunteering in Ecuador, along with many other projects.
Olsen plans to major in Animal Science, and intends to eventually earn her master’s or doctorate degree. She also mentioned that she will probably minor in something, but doesn’t know what she will study at the current moment.
Olsen mentioned that some of her favorite memories while playing softball in high school were all the bus rides home and hanging out with her teammates, getting to know them better.
However, one of her all-time favorite softball memories is from the Moonlight Madness Tournament.
“The moonlight madness tournaments start at 10 p.m., and went through the whole night until about 8 a.m., playing three to four games during the night. Then you go home during the day and go back at 10 p.m. to play more games all throughout the night,” said Olsen.
Among some of the goals Olsen has set for herself, she intends to continue to thrive in academics and earn good grades, but also mentioned that will work hard to get better for herself and her team. Outside of athletics and academics, Olsen looks forward to making a lot of new friends and memories.
On May 22, Olsen officially graduated from Weiser High School, and will attend TVCC in the fall semester, officially becoming a part of the Chukars’ family.
