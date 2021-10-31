WEISER — The first round of the 3A Idaho Football State Championship took place on Oct. 29, in various locations. In the state tournament, the higher seeded team between the two teams competing will host the other. In relation, on Oct. 29, the Weiser Wolverines hosted the Buhl Indians for the first round of the state tournament, also referred to as the qualifier or play-in round.
The district champions throughout the 3A classification receive a first round bye in the tournament, consisting of five teams. Therefore, the other three slots in the bracket are settled through the first round. There are six other teams, known as qualifiers, who compete in the first round to determine the remaining slots. The Wolverines are considered the number one qualifier in the tournament, resulting in their opponent being the lowest ranked qualifier.
In the game, the Wolverines displayed a defensive showcase. They were able to apply pressure on the Buhl quarterback, bringing him to the dirt on multiple occasions. Additionally, the Wolverines were able to force multiple turnovers by forcing fumbles and intercepting the ball. The defensive efforts from the Wolverines was able to provide the offense with multiple scoring opportunities.
The offense came out of the locker room with a goal in mind. As a result, the Wolverines were able to jump out to an early lead over the Indians, scoring 28 points in the first quarter. They were able to continue utilizing their momentum to head into halftime with a 48-0 lead. In the second half, the Wolverines slowed down as they attempted to rest some of their athletes, while other Wolverines were able to gain some playoff experience.
However, the offense wasn’t the Wolverines only route to the endzone. The special teams were able to add a touchdown to the team’s total, as junior RB/LB Michael Youngberg (20) was able to return a kickoff for a touchdown during the second half.
As a result, the Wolverines were able to defeat the Buhl Indians by a large scoring margin, 62-20, advancing from the qualifier round to the quarterfinals.
Even though the Wolverines are considered a qualifier, the quarterfinals of the state tournament is seeded based on their regular season results; stats are tracked through the maxpreps website. For that reason, the Wolverines will still be placed into a high seeded position in the bracket, due to being considered the 3rd ranked team in the 3A, according to maxpreps.
With that being said, as the number three seed, the Wolverines will compete against the 6th seeded team in the bracket. Their opponent is dependent on the Snake River vs. McCall-Donnelly qualifier round game.
If McCall-Donnelly wins the game, the Wolverines will compete against the Timberlake Tigers. The Timberlake Tigers are the 7th ranked team in the state, but were the champions of their district, resulting in a first round bye. Timberlake would step into the sixth seeded position only if Snake River loses, due to Snake River being the 6th ranked team in the state.
If Snake River wins the game, the Wolverines will compete against Snake River. If Weiser plays against Snake River, it won’t just be a game between the Wolverines and Panthers. The game will also be a battle between father and son. Weiser Wolverines head coach Tom Harrison, father, would be competing against his son, Snake River head coach Jeb Harrison. Additionally, Coach Tom Harrison will be competing against his old team, having coached the Panthers through a portion of his career.
With that being said, whoever the Wolverines’ opponent will be, the quarterfinals game will be hosted in Weiser, on Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.
