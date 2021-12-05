Wolverines junior point/shooting guard Tobie Noyer (30) pulls up the outside shot after creating space in order to shoot the ball uncontested during their nonconference game against Vale High School on Dec. 2.
WEISER — On Dec. 2, the Weiser Wolverines hosted Vale High School as the Vikings traveled into Idaho to compete against the Wolverines in a nonconference game. The Vale’s game against the Wolverines is the first game of the season for the Vikings, whereas the Wolverines have played three games prior to their matchup.
In the game, the Wolverines started the game off strong, building a lead through their fast-paced offense, in addition to their high-pressure defense. However, the Vikings continued to battle with the Wolverines throughout the duration of the game.
As a result, the intensity of the game continued to increase as both teams fought for victory.
The Wolverines had the upper hand for the majority of the game, but the Vikings were able to utilize their strengths to compete with the Wolverines.
The Wolverines controlled the momentum during the first half, and, consequently, built a substantial lead before the teams went into the locker rooms for halftime.
Following halftime, the two teams returned to the courts to continue their battle.
In the second half, the Vikings were able to go on an offensive scoring run that allowed them to cut the Wolverines’ lead. At one point, the Vikings were within seven points from taking the lead. However, the Wolverines turned up the intensity, and began to apply more defensive pressure. As a result, the Wolverines created opportunities to push the ball up the court to create quick scoring opportunities.
In the end, Weiser’s fast-paced game plan appeared to give the Wolverines the upper hand throughout the game.
Eventually resulting in the Wolverines victory over the Vikings 49-32. The Wolverines’ win brings their current regular season record to 2-2.
For Vale, the Vikings started their season off with a loss on the road.
Weiser was slated to travel to Nampa, Idaho, to take on Ridgevue High School for another nonconference game on Dec. 4, as the Wolverines prepare for their upcoming conference portion of the season. For Vale, the Vikings will host La Grande High School for their second game of the season on Dec. 6, starting at 7 p.m. (MT).
