WEISER — On Oct. 22, the Weiser Wolverines hosted the Parma Panthers for a 3A Snake River Valley, SRV, conference matchup. Additionally, the Wolverines honored their seniors during the senior night presentations, prior to kickoff. The Wolverines were able to control the momentum of the game in order to defeat the Panthers, 44-6.
Prior to the start of the game, the Wolverines took the time to acknowledge their senior athletes for their time, efforts, and commitment to the football program over the course of their athletic careers. Weiser had the opportunity to honor 14 of their senior athletes during the pregame presentation. The Wolverines’ seniors, QB/DB Brett Spencer (2), RB/DB Jack Burke (3), WR/DB Marco Garcia (7), WR/DB Evan Haggerty (13), WR/DB Payton Albertson (21), TE/DL Carlos Arana (31), RB/DL Willy Shirts (40), OL/LB Rylee Willet (54), OL/DL Malachi Hoobery (62), OL/DL Jesse Lockett (64), OL/DL Oscar Cruz (66), OL/DL Zander McElroy (70), OL/DL Jonathon Anderson (73), and WR/DB Tanner Colvin (84), were presented with various gifts and mementos from their friends, family, and supporters as they were honored by the Wolverines’ community.
In the game, the Wolverines jumped out to a quick start, offensively and defensively. Their defense was able to hold the Panthers to zero points in the first half, whereas the offense scored 20 of their points in the first quarter and 14 in the second. The Wolverines entered halftime with the lead, 34-0. The Wolverines slowed down in the second half, scoring the remaining 10 of their points in the third quarter, while continuing to hold the Panthers to zero points. In the fourth quarter, the Wolverines were unable to add more points to their total, whereas the Panthers were able to score their first touchdown of the night. In the end, the Wolverines were able to win the game, 44-6.
The Wolverines concluded the remainder of the regular season with their game against Parma. As a result, the Wolverines finished the season with an overall record of 8-1, and a SRV conference record of 4-1, with their only loss being by the hand of the Homedale Trojans.
In relation, the Wolverines will advance to the 3A Idaho State Playoffs, due to placing second in the SRV. In the first round of the state playoffs, Weiser will come up against the Buhl Indians on Oct. 29, hosted in Weiser at 7 p.m.
