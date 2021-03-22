WEISER
Weiser Girls golf team took fourth place with an overall score of 244 during the Weiser Invite at Rolling Hills golf course on March 17. Individual team members scores were Gabi Palmer with 57; Jasi Yraguen with 55, Isabel Rodrigiez with 69; Elle Svedin with 68 and Paige Johnson with 64.
The Cole Valley team took first place with two of its players ranking among the top 3 for the lowest par. Those players include Grace Singspraseuth, who earned second place with a score of 41, and Sophie Huff, whose 42 points earned third place.
The first-place player was Brianna Shervick with a score of 39. In team play, second place went to Nampa Christian with Liberty Charter earning third.
