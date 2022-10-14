WEISER — On Thursday, the Weiser Wolverines volleyball team hosted the Payette Pirates in a Snake River Valley matchup, along with their final match of the regular season.
In the match, the Lady Wolverines claimed a dominant victory over the Pirates in three sets, 25-12, 25-8, 25-12.
Additionally, the Wolverines honored their seniors for their time and dedication to the program, including middle blocker Mattie Shirts (5), middle blocker Jasi Yraguen (10), and right-side hitter Paige Johnson (11).
Weiser claimed the momentum of the match early, after defeating the Lady Pirates in the first set 25-12, but solidified their advantage in the second set as Weiser’s defense protected their home court, holding the Pirates within 10 points to claim victory 25-8.
They sealed their victory in the third set 25-12, defeating Payette in three sets in their final conference match of the regular season.
With their victory, the Lady Wolverines clinched the second seed in the district tournament, and will earn a first-round bye as a result. Weiser will be slated to compete against the winner of the match between McCall-Donnelly and Payette following the conclusion of their match.
Stat Leaders
In the match, senior middle blocker Maddie Shirts (5) led the Lady Wolverines with seven kills, while senior middle blocker Jasi Yraguen (10) added six kills of her own. Junior outside hitter Abi Wilkins and sophomore outside hitter Paisley Noyer earned five kills and four service aces respectively, according to Weiser Head Coach Lindsay Grant.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.