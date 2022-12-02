WEISER — On Thursday, the Weiser Wolverines girls basketball team hosted the Ontario Tigers for a nonconference matchup in their first home game of the season. In the game, the Lady Wolverines displayed their high-powered offense in a scoring display, while showcasing their defensive capabilities, as well.

Consequently, the Lady Wolverines claimed a dominant victory over the Ontario Tigers on their home court, with the support of local fans and student section.



