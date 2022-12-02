WEISER — On Thursday, the Weiser Wolverines girls basketball team hosted the Ontario Tigers for a nonconference matchup in their first home game of the season. In the game, the Lady Wolverines displayed their high-powered offense in a scoring display, while showcasing their defensive capabilities, as well.
Consequently, the Lady Wolverines claimed a dominant victory over the Ontario Tigers on their home court, with the support of local fans and student section.
In the game, the Lady Wolverines surged ahead of the Lady Tigers early in the matchup. Through their full-court press, Weiser forced multiple turnovers that led to scoring opportunities, and continued to utilize their momentum throughout the first quarter.
The Lady Wolverines continued to stand their ground on the defensive side of the court throughout the remainder of the game, while they continued to build their lead. As a result, Weiser claimed a dominant victory over the Lady Tigers 70-1.
Up next, the Lady Wolverines will prepare to travel to Vale High School to compete against the Lady Vikings in another nonconference matchup on Dec. 6, starting at 7 p.m.
For Ontario, the Lady Tigers will also prepare to compete against the Lady Vikings, but will compete against their non-league opponents on Dec. 8, starting at 7 p.m.
