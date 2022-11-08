WEISER — On Saturday, the No. 3 Weiser Wolverines football team hosted No. 6 Bonners Ferry High School to compete against the Badgers in the IHSAA 3A Football State Quarterfinals.
The two teams battled back and forth in a down-to-the-wire matchup that concluded with the Wolverines claiming victory 35-25.
In the first quarter, the Wolverines gained an early lead after senior quarterback Andrew Enders (7) broke away for a 25-yard touchdown run, 7-0. Late in the first quarter, the Wolverines further extended their lead to 14-0, after junior fullback Kaleb Grove (43) rushed the ball one yard for a touchdown.
Early in the second quarter, Bonners Ferry responded by scoring a touchdown on a 30-yard pass to cut the Wolverines’ lead in half 14-7. However, the Wolverines extended their lead when junior running back Brock Spencer (8) scored on a 9-yard touchdown run 21-7.
In the final two minutes of the first half, the Badgers formed two separate offensive drives that resulted in points, scoring a touchdown to slim the Wolverines’ lead while kicking a 25-yard field goal with four seconds left in the half. As a result, Bonners Ferry cut Weiser’s lead to 21-17, prior to halftime.
In the second half, the Wolverines scored the only touchdown of the third quarter, when Enders threw the ball to senior wide receiver Brayden Walker (2) for a 28-yard touchdown pass. Following the extra point, the Wolverines claimed a 28-17 lead.
In the first minute of the fourth quarter, Bonners Ferry found the end zone on a 10-yard run to bring the score to 28-25, applying the pressure on Weiser’s defense. However, the Wolverines stood strong on their home field to hold the Badgers from scoring throughout the remainder of the game.
Offensively, the Wolverines marched the ball downfield before Enders completed a 20-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Malakye Scott (3) to extend their lead to 35-25, prior to the conclusion of the game.
As a result, the Wolverines claimed victory over the Bonners Ferry Badgers 35-25, in order to advance to the state semifinals. Weiser will travel to Homedale High School to compete against their conference opponents on Nov. 12, starting at 1 p.m., to determine which team will advance to the state championship.
Through the air, the Wolverines were led by Enders, completing five passes on nine attempts for 141 passing yards and two touchdowns. Enders also accumulated 68 rushing yards on 12 carries and one touchdown. However, Grove led the Wolverines on the ground, rushing for 74 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries. Walker was the leading wide receiver, catching two passes for 57 yards and one touchdown. He was closely followed by Scott, who accumulated 43 yards and one touchdown on 43 yards. Spencer also contributed 24 rushing yards and one touchdown on seven carries, in addition to 41 receiving yards.
