WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — In mid-July, the Idaho Youth Sports Commission presented Weiser native, Jason Noyer, with the Positive Coaching Alliance Double Goal Coach Award.
This award is presented to the coach that stands out among their peers in preparing his or her team to win on the scoreboard, and even greater, teaches valuable life lessons that transcend the scoreboard.
Noyer was presented the award at the Boise Hawks baseball game on July 19, in which he, and his team, attended. The award was presented by Idaho Youth Sports Commission Executive Director Tim Brady.
Noyer was nominated for the award by Weiser Recreation Department Director Ken Anderson.
“It was nice to be noticed, for the fact that I coach with positive reinforcement. I reinforce kids, I don’t necessarily punish them for making mistakes, and by coaching that way, I feel confident in them, both, on and off the field,” mentioned Coach Noyer during an interview over the phone, “It was a great honor to be there, and it was great for my kids to be there supporting me… It was a great honor.”
Noyer has coached “A lot of the kids I coach… not all of them… have been on my team for about eight years.” Allowing the possibility of building a strong relationship with, and amongst, the team.
Brady had mentioned that the Idaho Youth Sports Commission strives to shape young lives through the power of sports, in addition to encouraging others to do the same.
