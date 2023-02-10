Prep Wrestling Weiser claws through Trojans in SRV dual Mikhail LeBow Argus Observer Mikhail LeBow Author email Feb 10, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HOMEDALE — On Wednesday, the Weiser Wolverines wrestling team traveled to Homedale High School to compete against the Trojans in a Snake River Valley dual.In the matches, the Wolverines claimed victory in five out of nine matches, along with accepting a plethora of forfeits to claim victory over their conference opponents 52-27.Wolverines’ Trenton Hawker earned the fastest victory of the night, after pinning his opponent one minute and 45 seconds into the first round.Below are the results from the varsity dual,Weiser, 52 vs. Homedale, 2798: Dash Schlotterbeck, Homedale, over Mickel Drydale, Weiser, Fall 4:39106: Ryker Layn, Homedale, Forfeit113: Charlie Nevarez, Weiser, over Trell McFarlane, Homedale, Fall 1:49120: Billy Nevarez, Weiser, over Ty Roland, Homedale, Fall 6:00126: Trey McFarlane, Homedale, over Cole Ingle, Weiser, Fall 2:00132: Weston Black, Weiser, over Kinley Balkevetz, Homedale, Fall 3:54138: Shawn Lee , Homedale, over Jahir Cervantes, Weiser, Dec 13-9145: Stockton Young, Weiser, Forfeit152: Kash Cobb, Weiser, Forfeit160: Willie Sudderth, Weiser, over Kade Hall, Homedale, MD 13-5170: Maddox Stevens, Weiser, Forfeit182: Double Forfeit195: Kaleb Grove, Weiser, Forfeit220: Trenton Hawker, Weiser, over Caden Layne, Homedale, Fall 1:45285: Michael Rose, Homedale, over Tristan McMahill, Weiser, Fall 4:24 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Zoology Grammar And Syntax Wrestling And Weightlifting Games And Toys Mikhail LeBow Author email Follow Mikhail LeBow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
