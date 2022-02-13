WEISER — Recently, on Feb. 10, the Weiser Wolverines’ women’s basketball team hosted the McCall-Donnelly Vandals for the Snake River Valley District Consolation Championship to compete for third and fourth place in the tournament.
In the game, the Lady Wolverines controlled the momentum of their game through their defensive pressure, which created many scoring opportunities for Weiser.
“I truly believe we are a team fueled by our defense. When we are able to get some stops on the defensive end, it helps boost our confidence on offense,” stated Weiser Wolverines head coach Laraine Harrison. “When we get going defensively, we are usually doing well offensively.”
As a result, the Lady Wolverines held their opponents to 33 points throughout the entire game, outscoring the Lady Vandals by a double-digit lead to claim victory 47-33.
“I was happy with how we came out and played. I think our girls were focused and ready,” said Coach Harrison. “We knew McCall was going to come out and play hard.”
However, the Wolverines came out on top, earning the opportunity to compete in the state play-in game against Timberlake High School, held at Grangeville High School. The game took place on Feb. 12, but the results aren’t included, due to the Friday deadline for the Sunday edition of the Argus Observer.
“We are definitely prepared, but we need to be ready to execute our game plan. The girls are very excited and determined to earn that playoff spot to state. We know we have it in us, now it comes down to execution,” said Coach Harrison.
Statistically, the Lady Wolverines were led by junior post Mattie Shirts (23) and junior guard Macy Maloney (21), who each scored 13 points for the team. In relation, Shirts (23) pulled down nine defensive and three offensive rebounds to secure the double-double with a total of 12 rebounds, along with four steals. Maloney (21) pulled down three rebounds while accumulating eight steals. Additionally, junior guard Tobie Noyer added 10 points to the team’s total while blocking six shots. Under the hoop, the Lady Wolverines junior post Jasi Yraguen pulled down six offensive and six defensive rebounds to assist her team in claiming victory over the McCall Vandals.
