WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
Following are scores from local high school athletic competitions on Monday, April 19.
Baseball
Weiser 23, McCall-Donnelly 1
Payette 1, Homedale 6
Fruitland 15, Parma 5
Golf
Baker GOL Invite, results not available
Softball
Fruitland 19, Parma 15
Payette 8, Homedale 4
Tennis
Vale v Nyssa Dual, results not available
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.