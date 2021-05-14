WEISER
On Wednesday, the Weiser Wolverines’ baseball team played against the Payette Pirates to decide who would advance to the state play-in game. The Wolverines won the game 6-4; which resulted in Weiser placing third in the Snake River Valley (SRV) conference. The Wolverines will travel up North to play against Timberlake High School in Lewiston. They’re game will be Saturday at 3:30 p.m., and the winner will advance to the state tournament. If Weiser manages to win that game, the team will continue on to play Marsh Valley High School in the first round of the tournament.
The Wolverines were led on the bump by senior pitcher Jarett Mink, who pitched throughout almost the entire game. Mink pitched through six full innings with 17 first pitch strikes and eight strikeouts on the night. Senior Beau Shields led the Wolverines at the plate with three hits on the night with two RBI’s. He was followed by senior Ray Calley and junior Willy Shirts. Shirts brought two hits to the game while logging two RBI’s to go with it, and Calley matched with two hits for himself. The Wolverines had jumped out to an early lead, and held on to it throughout the game. They didn’t need to go to bats in the seventh inning due to having a two point lead prior.
After the play-in game takes place, the Wolverines will try to progress through the tournament bracket; starting with Marsh Valley. The state tournament will be a double elimination tournament, and it’s official start will take place May 20-22. The state tournament will be in Fruitland this year, at the Fruitland High School baseball stadium.
