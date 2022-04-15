SEATTLE — Jacob Walsh had a career-high four RBI and Anthony Hall added a two-run homer to lead Oregon to a 7-5 win at Washington in game one of a Pac-12 Conference series at Husky Ballpark on Thursday night.
Not to be overshadowed, Tanner Smith scored a run in the first inning to set a new Oregon career record with 136, breaking the old record held by Gabe Matthews, 2017-21, and Aaron Payne, 2011-14.
Oregon, 22-11, 8-5 Pac-12, wasted no time jumping on top, scoring four runs in the top of the first with a pair of singles, a double, a walk and a two-run home run.
Tanner Smith led off the inning with a base hit to right center and moved to third on a Brennan Milone double. Jacob Walsh gave the Ducks the lead with a base hit up the middle scoring both Smith and Milone.
After a Josh Kasevich walk, Anthony Hall crushed a two-run home run over the right-field wall for a 4-0 lead.
Washington, 16-16, 6-10 Pac-12, whittled into the lead scoring a run in the bottom of the first and another in the bottom of the second, before Oregon got back on the board in the sixth.
Hall led off the inning with a triple, scoring on a Sam Novitske sacrifice fly.
Washington answered with a run in the bottom of the sixth, but Oregon tacked on some needed insurance in the ninth. Gavin Grant singled to lead off the inning and moved to second on a Smith ground out. Colby Shade walked to put runners on first and second, before Grant and Shade swiped third and second, respectively with Walsh at the plate.
The Ducks’ freshman delivered with a two-out, two-strike single that scored both Grant and Shade.
Inside the box score, Hall’s home run was his fifth in the last seven games and his eighth of the season, tying Smith for the team lead. Kasevich’s ninth inning strikeout ended his streak of plate appearances without a strikeout at 57. Walsh’s four RBI were a career high and his ninth multi-RBI game of the season. Walsh had his team-leading 16th multiple-hit game of the season. Smith matched Walsh with his 16th multi-hit game of the season. Hall tallied his 11th multi-hit game of the season and his seventh multiple-RBI game, the 26th and 18th of his career. Milone finished with his 14th multiple-hit game of the season and the 16th of his career. RJ Gordon picked up the win tossing five-plus innings while allowing three runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Kolby Somers picked up his fifth save of the season. He moved into sole possession of third all-time in saves at Oregon with 17, while moving into a tie with Scott McGough, 2009-11, for fifth all-time in appearances with 74. He also tied McGough and Kenyon Yovan, 2017-21, for fifth in games finished with 32.
Game two of the series will be later today at 2:05 p.m. Isaac Ayon (2-1, 5.31) takes the mound for the Ducks, while Washington counters with Calvin Kirchoff (2-1, 4.02).
