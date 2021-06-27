GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Recently, the U.S. Paralympic Track and Field Team trials took place in Golden Valley, Minnesota. The trials took place on June 17-19, where they announced that 35 men and 26 women are getting the chance to compete in the Paralympic games in Tokyo, Japan.
Out of the women that competed in the trials, there was a local athlete taking her shot. Nyssa alumna Taylor Talbot, who is legally blind, competed in the 100- and 400-meter dash during the trials and managed to perform well enough to earn the spot as the first alternate for the Paralympic games.
Unfortunately, the organization had miscalculated the standings, and had announced that Talbot had made the team as one of the 26 women. However, they reached back out to Talbot and her family on Friday to inform them that they had misinformed them.
The Tokyo Paralympics will begin on Aug. 24, and continue through Sept. 5.
The track and field portion of the games will start on Aug. 27, and continue through the remainder of the games.
NBC announced that it will be broadcasting more than 1200 hours of Paralympic coverage including primetime, a first for the Paralympics. Additionally, NBC will be covering the best moments from the U.S Paralympic Team Trials, today from 3:30 to 5 p.m. local time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.