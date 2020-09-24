FRUITLAND
Many soccer fields in Payette County were quiet on Thursday afternoon, despite games scheduled to take place.
Thursday’s Fruitland vs. Weiser soccer games (with the boys playing in Weiser and the girls in Fruitland) were postponed to Oct. 5 for COVID-19-related issues with the Fruitland teams.
According to Fruitland Athletic Director Russ Wright, the girls soccer teams recently had a positive test of the virus, while the boys program has been working its way back from COVID-19 protocol for a little while longer.
Wright said the school’s COVID-19 protocol is not as simple as a full quarantine for the team, as students are able to return to school (and extracurriculars) after a negative test or a doctor’s note. Because of that, Wright said the soccer teams are not fully quarantining.
The positive test in Fruitland also changed a Payette girls soccer game, as the Pirates’ game against McCall on Thursday afternoon was canceled. McCall, which has just recently started playing against teams from Payette, Canyon and Owyhee counties, opted to not play against Payette (who played Fruitland on Tuesday, before the test was completed).
McCall, who joined the Snake River Valley district this year, chose to not compete against league opponents for the opening weeks of the season, as every school was in either the red or orange in Southwest District Health’s health alert levels and McCall didn’t want to play anyone above yellow. Currently, Payette remains the sole county in the state in the red, while Canyon County is in the orange. Washington and Owyhee counties are in the yellow.
