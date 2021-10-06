VALE — On Saturday, October 2, Irrigon and Riverside High School traveled to Vale High School to compete against the Vikings in a league tri-meet. Additionally, the Vikings celebrated the seniors for their time and commitment to the volleyball program over their years. Vikings seniors, including libero Taleah Zueger (1), outside hitter Lexi Cleaver (2), middle blocker Kailey McGourty (3), and opposite hitter Jessi Arriola (8), were acknowledged for their efforts as a Viking, in addition to receiving gifts from their friends and family.
The Vikings, and their seniors, managed to win both games on their Senior Night by shutting out both of their opponents, 3-0.
Between the two games, sophomore Brogan Payne (10) was able to serve a combined total of 55 out of 55 from the service line, serving 100% through both games, in addition to earning 14 aces. Arriola (8) managed to serve 24 out of 26 while adding five aces to the team’s total. Sophomore Jojo Cleaver went 25 for 27 from the service line while earning eight aces of her own, whereas Lexi served 20 for 22 while accumulating six aces.
Defensively, Zueger sacrificed herself to go to the court for a total of 16 digs, in addition to freshman Elise Seals matching Zueger to add 16 digs of her own to the team’s total.
Additionally, Jojo managed to dive for nine digs, as well, as the defense held their opponents to minimal opportunities that led to the Vikings’ victory.
Offensively, Lexi led the team in kills, assisting her team in outscoring their opponents.
She managed to spike a total of 26 kills between the two games, whereas McGourty was able to accumulate 22 kills of her own. Jojo was able to increase the team’s total by earning 13 kills, in addition to her teammate, sophomore Wrenna Cooke, earning 12 kills. Additionally, junior Ali Aldred managed to accumulate a large total of 50 assists between the two games, as she was able to spread the ball across the court to create scoring opportunities for her teammates.
This group of seniors are extremely special. I am so thankful to coach these hard working athletes, but more important these exceptional humans. These four have made me a better coach, and have left a legacy of hard work, importance of loyalty, and put the we before the me. That will be missed greatly,” stated head coach Shannon Steele about the group of seniors.
The Vikings will continue through the remainder of their season on Thursday, October 7, at Nyssa High School starting at 6 p.m. (MT) against the Bulldogs for another league match. Following their match against the Bulldogs, the Vikings will compete in three more league matches prior to entering the league tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.